1 dead, suspect charged in Marlboro County shooting

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 8:15 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One suspect is in custody after a deadly shooting in Marlboro County Sunday night.

Deputies with the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home on J Pledger Ln. in Bennettsville not long after 11 p.m. in reference to a shooting.

Deputies found one person shot and immediately rendered aid by administering CPR unit EMS could arrive, the report states.

Unfortunately, the victim succumbed to their injuries.

One suspect was arrested in connection with this incident.

The sheriff will release more information on this case when more details are available, and the victim’s family has been notified.

The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division along with the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division Crime Scene Unit began are investigating

