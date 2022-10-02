Submit a Tip
Video shows Hurricane Ian slamming Myrtle Beach State Park pier during height of storm

Source: Troy Crider
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Another pier suffered damage from the wrath of Hurricane Ian as it hit the Grand Strand.

South Carolina State Parks posted new video taken by Myrtle Beach State Park Manager Troy Crider of the pier at the height at the storm.

It shows monster waves slamming into the pier on Friday, causing some damage.

South Carolina State Parks said the pier will be closed for repairs but it remains standing.

Myrtle Beach State Park is scheduled to reopen on Monday following the storm.

Several piers up in down the Grand Strand suffered extensive damage from Hurricane Ian, including Cherry Grove and Pawleys Island piers.

