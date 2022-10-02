SCHP: Driver killed in Marlboro County crash after vehicle flipped multiple times

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash overnight in Marlboro County.

Troopers said they were called to the wreck around 1:30 a.m. Sunday on New Bridge Road near Hayfield Road close to McColl.

Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said a 2000 Mazda minivan ran off the road to the left, hit a ditch and flipped multiple times.

The driver of the minivan was the only one inside and died at the scene.

The coroner’s office has not released the identity of the driver at this time.

