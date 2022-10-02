Santee Cooper crews restore most power; over 300 customers still in the dark

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Most Santee Cooper customers have their power back on after Hurricane Ian caused thousands of power outages across the Grand Strand.

At the height of the storm, Santee Cooper had 41,000 customers in the dark.

The utility company says its crews have been working around the clock to get power restored to everyone.

On Sunday, its website shows there are 318 customers without power.

Santee Cooper power outage map

Santee Cooper says it has 34 external crews helping the with the restoration efforts, which is up from 25 crews.

They are working in Garden City, Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach and Little River. Power has been restored to customers in Conway and Moncks Corner.

The utility company said the last of the outages could take some time and hopes to have the power back on for everyone by Monday.

