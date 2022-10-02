Registration opens Monday for new parking decals for Myrtle Beach residents

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of Myrtle Beach will have new parking decals for those who live within the city limits.

The residential parking decals are available to city residents who have personal vehicles or motorcycles in the city limits and on which city property taxes have been paid. The city counts property taxes paid on vehicles as a parking payment, whether or not the owner uses public parking.

The 2023-24 parking decal registration period opens on Monday. Customers can submit requests online or in-person at the Reef Parking Office in the Pavilion Parking Garage, which is located at 914 North Kings Highway (the Ninth Avenue North Entrance). Registration will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

MORE INFO | City of Myrtle Beach parking decal information

Residents must have an up-to-date South Carolina vehicle registration card, driver’s license and current Horry County vehicle property tax receipt for each vehicle in order to receive a decal. Each decal is specific to each vehicle, so they can’t be interchangeable or transferrable. After processing, parking decals are mailed out.

Residents who have not had a parking decal in the past will need to apply in person at the Pavilion Parking Garage.

Those who have had a decal can renew it online for the 2023-24 period.

The new residential parking decals issued in October will be valid through Dec. 31, 2024.

The paid parking season in the city of Myrtle Beach runs from March 1 through October 31.

