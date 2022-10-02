Police reopen all roads on Pawleys Island to homeowners, designated contractors

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WMBF) – Police announced on Sunday afternoon that all roads on Pawleys Island are back open for homeowners and designated contractors.

They said the causeways will reopen to the general public at 8 a.m. Monday, but the county lot will remain closed until further notice.

Pawleys Island was hit hard by Hurricane Ian on Friday, with debris and sand littering the roadways on the barrier island.

Gov. Henry McMaster and SCDOT Secretary Christy Hall toured the damage on Saturday and said that they will focus on getting Pawleys Island the help it needs to repair the damage caused by the storm.

Pawleys Island Mayor Brian Henry added that the Army Corps of Engineers would survey and assess the damage done to the beaches on Sunday.

