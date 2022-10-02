Submit a Tip
Police reopen all roads on Pawleys Island to homeowners, designated contractors

Crews were out on Saturday in Pawleys Island clearing the roads from sand and debris after...
Crews were out on Saturday in Pawleys Island clearing the roads from sand and debris after Hurricane Ian.(Source: Pawleys Island Police Department)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WMBF) – Police announced on Sunday afternoon that all roads on Pawleys Island are back open for homeowners and designated contractors.

They said the causeways will reopen to the general public at 8 a.m. Monday, but the county lot will remain closed until further notice.

Pawleys Island was hit hard by Hurricane Ian on Friday, with debris and sand littering the roadways on the barrier island.

Gov. Henry McMaster and SCDOT Secretary Christy Hall toured the damage on Saturday and said that they will focus on getting Pawleys Island the help it needs to repair the damage caused by the storm.

Pawleys Island Mayor Brian Henry added that the Army Corps of Engineers would survey and assess the damage done to the beaches on Sunday.

