Police looking for missing Georgetown man

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man.

Mackery Anton Blake, 38, was last seen Sunday at 5 a.m. walking on Emanuel Street near Alex Alford Drive.

Police say Blake suffers from mental illness. He was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket and blue jeans.

If you see Blake, call the police at 843-545-4300.

