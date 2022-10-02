Submit a Tip
Police looking for missing Georgetown man

Mackery Anton Blake, 38, was last seen Sunday at 5 a.m. walking on Emanuel Street near Alex Alford Drive.
Mackery Anton Blake, 38, was last seen Sunday at 5 a.m. walking on Emanuel Street near Alex Alford Drive.(Georgetown Police Department)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man.

Mackery Anton Blake, 38, was last seen Sunday at 5 a.m. walking on Emanuel Street near Alex Alford Drive.

Police say Blake suffers from mental illness. He was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket and blue jeans.

If you see Blake, call the police at 843-545-4300.

