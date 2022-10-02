North Myrtle Beach city leaders meet with Army Corps of Engineers to survey Ian damage

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – North Myrtle Beach city leaders met with the Army Corps of Engineers on Sunday morning to survey and assess the damage brought on by Hurricane Ian.

The mayor, city councilmembers and the city manager consulted with Maj. Gen. William Graham and Lt. Col. Andrew Johannes.

They examined major beach erosion and the destruction of the sand dunes.

PHOTOS: Damage from Hurricane Ian in Cherry Grove, North Myrtle Beach

They also looked at the damage to the Cherry Grove Fishing Pier and the Sea Cabin Pier.

A huge chunk of the Cherry Grove Pier was swept away during the height of the storm on Friday.

The Cherry Grove Pier is a landmark in the area. It was built in the early 1950s and was remodeled and lengthened in 1999 after Hurricane Floyd.

The Sea Cabin Pier was also damaged during Isaias in August 2020.

The city said that debris from both piers is still on the beach.

