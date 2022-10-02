Submit a Tip
Man wanted in Robeson County man’s death arrested in Virginia, sheriff’s office says

Jordache Leach
Jordache Leach(Source: Robeson County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMB) – A man is behind bars in Virginia after investigators said he killed a Robeson County man.

Authorities said 32-year-old Michael Morgan was found dead on Monday by a family member inside his Lumber Bridge home.

RELATED COVERAGE | ATF called in to help investigate man’s death in Robeson County, sheriff’s office says

After conducting multiple interviews, canvassing the neighborhood and collecting surveillance video, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office obtained a first-degree murder warrant for 40-year-old Jordache Leach of Raeford, N.C.

During the investigation, investigators learned that Leach fled to Virginia.

The Virginia Beach Police Department ended up taking Leach into custody on Thursday during a traffic stop.

He is being held under no bond and will be extradited to Robeson County where he will face the first-degree murder charge.

The investigation into the case is ongoing and more charges are likely.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170.

