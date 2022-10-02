Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Horry County crews back in Garden City clearing hazards, debris from roads

Horry County teams held a meeting to address the action plan for the day in order to try and...
Horry County teams held a meeting to address the action plan for the day in order to try and clear up as much of the damage as they can in Garden City.(Source: HCPD)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County public works staff and Horry County police officers were back at work early Sunday morning clearing the roads in Garden City.

The teams held a meeting to address the action plan for the day in order to try and clear up as much of the damage as they can.

Horry County Police Department said it anticipates closures along Waccamaw Drive to remain in place for several days.

PHOTOS: Damage from Hurricane Ian in Surfside Beach, Murrells Inlet and Garden City

“We appreciate your patience as local and state agencies continue to work together to restore Garden City to normal operations.”

During the overnight hours, Waccamaw Drive will be open but drivers should remain cautious about hazards in the roadway, such as nails and storm debris.

Any vehicles parked along Waccamaw Drive overnight must be removed before sunrise because heavy equipment can’t get in with vehicles on the shoulder of the road.

HCPD also said that people who are currently in Garden City and choose to leave can’t be guaranteed re-entry while crews are working to clear the roads.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large commercial fishing boat washed ashore in Myrtle Beach as Hurricane Ian hit the Grand...
Large fishing boat washes ashore in Myrtle Beach during Hurricane Ian
Damage from Hurricane Ian in Cherry Grove Beach
PHOTOS: Damage from Hurricane Ian in Cherry Grove, North Myrtle Beach
Cherry Grove Pier
Cherry Grove, Apache, 2nd Avenue piers damaged by Hurricane Ian’s storm surge
Midway FD rescues residents, pets after 1st floor of home floods
Photos and videos of Ian impacts on the Grand Strand and Pee Dee
Issac Shaw
Police: Man arrested after climbing on shrimp boat that washed ashore in Myrtle Beach

Latest News

Most Santee Cooper customers have their power back on after Hurricane Ian caused thousands of...
Santee Cooper crews restore most power; over 300 customers still in the dark
North Myrtle Beach city leaders met with the Army Corps of Engineers on Sunday morning to...
North Myrtle Beach city leaders meet with Army Corps of Engineers to survey Ian damage
North Myrtle Beach city leaders met with the Army Corps of Engineers on Sunday morning to...
PHOTOS: North Myrtle Beach city leaders meet with Army Corps of Engineers to survey Ian damage
Slowly warming up
FIRST ALERT: Quiet week with temperatures gradually warming up later this week