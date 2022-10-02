Horry County crews back in Garden City clearing hazards, debris from roads

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County public works staff and Horry County police officers were back at work early Sunday morning clearing the roads in Garden City.

The teams held a meeting to address the action plan for the day in order to try and clear up as much of the damage as they can.

Horry County Police Department said it anticipates closures along Waccamaw Drive to remain in place for several days.

PHOTOS: Damage from Hurricane Ian in Surfside Beach, Murrells Inlet and Garden City

“We appreciate your patience as local and state agencies continue to work together to restore Garden City to normal operations.”

During the overnight hours, Waccamaw Drive will be open but drivers should remain cautious about hazards in the roadway, such as nails and storm debris.

Any vehicles parked along Waccamaw Drive overnight must be removed before sunrise because heavy equipment can’t get in with vehicles on the shoulder of the road.

HCPD also said that people who are currently in Garden City and choose to leave can’t be guaranteed re-entry while crews are working to clear the roads.

