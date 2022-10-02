Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

FIRST ALERT: Quiet week with temperatures gradually warming up later this week

By Matt Bullock
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 6:03 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’ll continue to stay dry today and a weak cold front will bring chance for a stray shower tomorrow.

TODAY

Another chilly start to the morning. For folks heading off to church, you’ll need a jacket. Temperatures in the 50s with partly cloudy skies and that will continue this afternoon. Temperatures will struggle to reach in the 70s.

Beautiful Sunday ahead
Beautiful Sunday ahead(WMBF)

TONIGHT

It’s going to be a nice, cool, and crisp fall evening. We’ll have partly cloudy skies with temperatures falling in the low to mid 50s. So if you are going to be out and about tonight, make sure you have a jacket with you.

TOMORROW

For your bus stop forecast, I would definitely recommend a sweatshirt on your way out. A chilly start to the work week with temperatures in the low to mid 50s. A weak cold front will pass through the area, rain chances will be very limited, a few light sprinkles is expected early afternoon. But mainly, this front will just keep us cloudy for the day which will keep our highs in the upper 60s.

Cold front brings a cloudy Monday
Cold front brings a cloudy Monday(WMBF)

THE WEEK AHEAD

We’ll be staying dry for quite some time. Besides the weak cold front that will keep our temperatures on the cooler side, it’s going to be a nice fall week ahead. Highs will be in the in the mid to upper 60s for Monday and Tuesday, then it will slowly warm up in the upper 70s by the end of the week. Besides that, sunshine returns on Tuesday and we’ll stick around for the rest of the work week.

Slowly warming up
Slowly warming up(WMBF)

