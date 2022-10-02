13-year-old boy hurt during dove hunt in Darlington County, SCDNR says

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A 13-year-old boy is recovering after he was hurt during a dove hunt in Darlington County over the weekend.

Greg Lucas with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said the hunting accident happened around 5 p.m. Saturday in a rural area.

Two juvenile boys were hunting when a gun accidentally went off and it hurt the 13-year-old, according to SCDNR.

The teen was flown to MUSC in Charleston and is expected to recover.

SCDNR is investigating the hunting accident.

