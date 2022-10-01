Roads closed in Garden City as crews begin recovery from Hurricane Ian

GARDEN CITY BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Roads in Garden City are closed in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.

The Horry County Police Department said Saturday that North Waccamaw Drive and South Waccamaw Drive are both closed to all traffic except authorized public safety and public works personnel.

Authorities also said people should not attempt to visit Garden City area beaches or other venues until further notice.

“Crews are working hard to restore regular services and we cannot do so with crowds of community members stopping by and blocking necessary pathways in an attempt to see storm impacts,” the HCPD said in a statement.

