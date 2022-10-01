PHOTOS: Damage from Hurricane Ian in Surfside Beach and Murrells Inlet

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Damage from Hurricane Ian was seen across the Grand Strand as the storm made landfall near Georgetown on Friday.

MORE PHOTOS | Damage from Hurricane Ian in Cherry Grove Beach

WMBF First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Dockery spent Saturday viewing damage seen in areas including Surfside Beach and Murrells Inlet.

Autoplay Caption

Andrew also went live from both Surfside Beach and Murrells Inlet as he surveyed the damage.

Surfside Beach: Meteorologist Andrew Dockery WMBF is looking at the damage from the south strand. We’re starting in Surfside first. Posted by WMBF News on Saturday, October 1, 2022

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.