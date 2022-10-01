Submit a Tip
PHOTOS: Damage from Hurricane Ian in Surfside Beach and Murrells Inlet

PHOTOS: Damage from Hurricane Ian in Surfside Beach and Murrells Inlet
PHOTOS: Damage from Hurricane Ian in Surfside Beach and Murrells Inlet(WMBF)
By Michael Owens and Andrew Dockery
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Damage from Hurricane Ian was seen across the Grand Strand as the storm made landfall near Georgetown on Friday.

WMBF First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Dockery spent Saturday viewing damage seen in areas including Surfside Beach and Murrells Inlet.

Andrew also went live from both Surfside Beach and Murrells Inlet as he surveyed the damage.

Surfside Beach: Meteorologist Andrew Dockery WMBF is looking at the damage from the south strand. We’re starting in Surfside first.

Posted by WMBF News on Saturday, October 1, 2022

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

