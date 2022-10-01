Submit a Tip
PHOTOS: Damage from Hurricane Ian in Cherry Grove Beach

Damage from Hurricane Ian in Cherry Grove Beach
Damage from Hurricane Ian in Cherry Grove Beach(Jamie Arnold)
By Michael Owens and Jamie Arnold
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHERRY GROVE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Hurricane Ian brought significant damage across the Grand Strand on Friday, including in northern parts of the area such as Cherry Grove Beach.

WMBF First Alert Chief Meteorologist Jamie Arnold was in the field Saturday morning surveying what was left in Ian’s wake. Among the most notable damage seen was part of the Cherry Grove Pier collapsing, as well as wind damage to buildings and signs in the area.

Jamie also went live from the area Saturday morning as he was surveying the damage up and down the beach.

Cherry Grove damage

Posted by Chief Meteorologist Jamie Arnold-WMBF on Saturday, October 1, 2022

