Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Pawleys Island to reopen North Causeway; South Causeway to remain closed

North Causeway in Pawleys Island to reopen; South Causeway to remain closed
North Causeway in Pawleys Island to reopen; South Causeway to remain closed(WMBF)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 9:56 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in Pawleys Island are set to reopen part of the town’s causeways on Saturday after Hurricane Ian.

The Pawleys Island Police Department said the North Causeway will reopen at 10 a.m. for homeowners and contractors, while the South Causeway will remain closed. The decision was made at a town council meeting earlier in the morning.

Officials said crews from the South Carolina Department of Transporation are working to clear debris and sand from the south end. Utility crews will then work to restore power, but it’s unclear when the South Causeway will reopen.

Myrtle Avenue will also only be open to homeowners and contractors and can be accessed from the North Causeway.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FIRST ALERT: Ian downgraded to a tropical storm, continues to lash Carolinas with rain, wind
FIRST ALERT: Ian downgraded to a tropical storm, continues to lash Carolinas with rain, wind
Cherry Grove Pier
Cherry Grove, Apache, 2nd Avenue piers damaged by Hurricane Ian’s storm surge
Pawleys Island Pier collapsed
Part of Pawleys Island Pier collapses during Ian
A large commercial fishing boat washed ashore in Myrtle Beach as Hurricane Ian hit the Grand...
Large fishing boat washes ashore in Myrtle Beach during Hurricane Ian
Midway FD rescues residents, pets after 1st floor of home floods
Photos and videos of Ian impacts on the Grand Strand and Pee Dee

Latest News

3 dead in Andrews murder-suicide, coroner says
Ocean Lakes Family Campground not allowing campers until further notice
Crews working to restore power to thousands in the Grand Strand, Pee Dee after Hurricane Ian
Structure Fire on South Waccamaw Drive
Large fire damages 3 homes in Garden City neighborhood