Pawleys Island to reopen North Causeway; South Causeway to remain closed

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in Pawleys Island are set to reopen part of the town’s causeways on Saturday after Hurricane Ian.

The Pawleys Island Police Department said the North Causeway will reopen at 10 a.m. for homeowners and contractors, while the South Causeway will remain closed. The decision was made at a town council meeting earlier in the morning.

The North Causeway will be open for homeowners and contractors only starting at 10:00 a.m. The South Causeway will remain closed until further notice. Please bring some type of documentation of ownership or authority for access. — Pawleys Island PD (@PawleysIslandPD) October 1, 2022

Officials said crews from the South Carolina Department of Transporation are working to clear debris and sand from the south end. Utility crews will then work to restore power, but it’s unclear when the South Causeway will reopen.

SCDOT crews are at work on Springs Avenue in Pawleys Island clearing sand from the roadway that #Ian pushed ashore.



The weather is much nicer today, but still drive carefully while we continue our clean up efforts. pic.twitter.com/9JvIoaR4qg — SCDOT (@SCDOTPress) October 1, 2022

Myrtle Avenue will also only be open to homeowners and contractors and can be accessed from the North Causeway.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.