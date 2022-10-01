Pawleys Island to reopen North Causeway; South Causeway to remain closed
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in Pawleys Island are set to reopen part of the town’s causeways on Saturday after Hurricane Ian.
The Pawleys Island Police Department said the North Causeway will reopen at 10 a.m. for homeowners and contractors, while the South Causeway will remain closed. The decision was made at a town council meeting earlier in the morning.
Officials said crews from the South Carolina Department of Transporation are working to clear debris and sand from the south end. Utility crews will then work to restore power, but it’s unclear when the South Causeway will reopen.
Myrtle Avenue will also only be open to homeowners and contractors and can be accessed from the North Causeway.
Stay with WMBF News for updates.
