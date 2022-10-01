Submit a Tip
Ocean Lakes Family Campground not allowing campers until further notice

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Ocean Lakes Family Campground announced Saturday that it will not allow any camping guests in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.

In a statement, the campground cited water, power and electrical issues caused by the storm as reasons for the decision.

Ocean Lakes also said it cannot accommodate campers due to safety reasons.

The campground’s “Halloweekends” event scheduled for Saturday has also been canceled.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

