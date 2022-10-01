Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

‘I am so cold’: Woman struggles to survive Hurricane Ian before being rescued

Rescuers were able to free a woman trapped in her flooded Florida home after Hurricane Ian. (Source: CNN, Hope Labriola/Lisbeth Whelan)
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 8:21 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. (CNN) - Stories of incredible water rescues by members of the Cajun Navy in the Fort Myers Beach area after Hurricane Ian are beginning to emerge as the water recedes.

One such story involves 45-year-old Hope Labriola, who stood naked on her bed for hours inside her mobile home before she was rescued.

Her friend Lisbeth Whelan recorded an emotional phone call between the two, as Labriola was at the end of her rope before being rescued.

“There’s nowhere anyone can go. Waves are going down my street,” Labriola is heard saying during the phone call. “I am so cold!”

The 45-year-old woman was reportedly treated for hypothermia after her rescue.

Labriola said she does not plan to move back to Fort Myers Beach because “the place is wiped out.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FIRST ALERT: Ian downgraded to a tropical storm, continues to lash Carolinas with rain, wind
FIRST ALERT: Ian downgraded to a tropical storm, continues to lash Carolinas with rain, wind
Cherry Grove Pier
Cherry Grove, Apache, 2nd Avenue piers damaged by Hurricane Ian’s storm surge
State of emergency
Horry County, North Myrtle Beach declare states of emergency ahead of Hurricane Ian
Pawleys Island Pier collapsed
Part of Pawleys Island Pier collapses during Ian
Thousands without power as Hurricane Ian wreaks havoc on Grand Strand, Pee Dee

Latest News

VIDEO: Cherry Grove Pier damaged by Hurricane Ian
VIDEO: Cherry Grove Pier damaged by Hurricane Ian
.
VIDEO: Boat washes ashore in Myrtle Beach during Hurricane Ian
.
VIDEO: Interview with MBPD after large boat washes ashore during Hurricane Ian
.
VIDEO: Jamie and Andrew's 5 a.m. Friday Ian update
This photo provided by the North Korean government shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un...
North Korea fires 4th round of missile tests in 1 week