Gov. McMaster to hold briefing on Hurricane Ian in Georgetown

Gov. Henry McMaster urged South Carolinians to prepare for the arrival of Hurricane Ian but said the latest data indicates that an evacuation order is not necessary.(Live 5)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster will be in the Grand Strand on Saturday in the wake of Hurricane Ian.

The governor’s office said a briefing will also be held at 4 p.m. at the Beck Recreation Center in Georgetown.

WMBF News will air the briefing live on this page and on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

