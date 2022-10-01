Gov. McMaster to hold briefing on Hurricane Ian in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster will be in the Grand Strand on Saturday in the wake of Hurricane Ian.

The governor’s office said a briefing will also be held at 4 p.m. at the Beck Recreation Center in Georgetown.

WMBF News will air the briefing live on this page and on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

