FIRST ALERT: Drying out and feeling like fall this weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The aftermath of Ian, the remnants of that storm has pushed into Virginia. We’ll be drying out through the week and that will continue through next week.

TODAY

A chilly start to the morning, Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s. So if you’re taking the dog out this morning, you’ll definitely need a jacket. Temperatures will slowly warm up in the low 70s with partly cloudy skies. Winds will be a bit breezy with winds gusting up to 20 mph, however winds are going to die down this evening.

Today's Planner (WMBF)

TONIGHT

If you’re looking for something to do tonight, Coastal Carolina takes on Georgia Southern in Conway. Kick off is 7pm, and it’s going to be a great night for college football. We’ll have partly cloudy skies with temperatures falling in the upper 50s tonight. So if you are heading out to the game, bring a hoodie!

Game time Forecast (WMBF)

TOMORROW

Another chilly start to the morning. For folks heading off to church, you’ll need a jacket. Temperatures in the 50s with partly cloudy skies and that will continue this afternoon. Temperatures will struggle to reach in the 70s.

Fall like weekend (WMBF)

THE WEEK AHEAD

We’ll be staying dry for quite some time. A dry cold front will move in on Monday. The only thing we will see from this, is cloudy skies on Monday with temperatures falling a few degrees. Highs will be in the in the mid to upper 60s for Monday and Tuesday, then it will slowly warm up in the upper 70s by the end of the week. Besides that, sunshine returns on Tuesday and we’ll stick around for the rest of the work week.

