Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

ESPN honors Clemson star’s late sister Ella Bresee in touching tribute

Clemson held a moment of silence in honor of Ella Bresee's passing on Saturday, September 17,...
Clemson held a moment of silence in honor of Ella Bresee's passing on Saturday, September 17, 2022.
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - ESPN honored Ella Bresee, the late sister of Clemson star Bryan Bresee, in an emotional tribute during Saturday’s broadcast of College Gameday.

Bryan Bresee confirmed earlier this month that his 15-year-old sister had passed away following her battle with brain cancer.

ESPN’s College Gameday was in Clemson Saturday for the tiger’s matchup against NC State. During the Gameday broadcast, ESPN showed an emotional tribute to the Bresee family and Ella Bresee’s fight with cancer.

During Gameday, many fans in the crowd could be seen wearing “Ella Strong” shirts, a tribute to Ella Bresee and her impact on Clemson’s team this season.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cherry Grove Pier
Cherry Grove, Apache, 2nd Avenue piers damaged by Hurricane Ian’s storm surge
FIRST ALERT: Ian downgraded to a tropical storm, continues to lash Carolinas with rain, wind
FIRST ALERT: Ian downgraded to a tropical storm, continues to lash Carolinas with rain, wind
A large commercial fishing boat washed ashore in Myrtle Beach as Hurricane Ian hit the Grand...
Large fishing boat washes ashore in Myrtle Beach during Hurricane Ian
Midway FD rescues residents, pets after 1st floor of home floods
Photos and videos of Ian impacts on the Grand Strand and Pee Dee
Pawleys Island Pier collapsed
Part of Pawleys Island Pier collapses during Ian

Latest News

PHOTOS: Damage from Hurricane Ian in Surfside Beach and Murrells Inlet
PHOTOS: Damage from Hurricane Ian in Surfside Beach, Murrells Inlet and Garden City
Gov. Henry McMaster urged South Carolinians to prepare for the arrival of Hurricane Ian but...
Gov. McMaster to hold briefing on Hurricane Ian in Georgetown
Damage from Hurricane Ian in Cherry Grove Beach
PHOTOS: Damage from Hurricane Ian in Cherry Grove, North Myrtle Beach
Roads closed in Garden City as crews begin recovery from Hurricane Ian
Crews working to restore power to thousands in the Grand Strand, Pee Dee after Hurricane Ian