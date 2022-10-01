Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Crews working to restore power to thousands in the Grand Strand, Pee Dee after Hurricane Ian

(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Hurricane Ian brought hurricane-force wind gusts to the Grand Strand beaches and down through coastal Georgetown County on Friday, leading to thousands of power outages in the area.

As of Saturday morning, many areas remain without power as crews continue working to restore it.

Here is a look at the current outages as of around 9:25 a.m. Saturday:

Santee Cooper

The utility said Saturday that 10,143 customers were still without power. Nearly 20 crews and 25 external crews are working 16-hour shifts in order to restore power. Full restoration of power for the area is expected by Sunday afternoon.

Horry Electric

As of around 6 a.m. Saturday, Horry Electric said it was down to around 6,000 outages. Crews hope to make “significant progress” Saturday with full restoration for all customers expected by Sunday.

Duke Energy

As of around 9:25 a.m., Duke’s outage map reported the following:

- 1,865 customers without power in Marion County

- 1,725 in Florence County

- 1,026 in Marlboro County

- 988 in Dillon County

- 369 in Georgetown County

- 138 in Darlington County

- 104 in Horry County

OUTAGE MAPS/CONTACT INFORMATION

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FIRST ALERT: Ian downgraded to a tropical storm, continues to lash Carolinas with rain, wind
FIRST ALERT: Ian downgraded to a tropical storm, continues to lash Carolinas with rain, wind
Cherry Grove Pier
Cherry Grove, Apache, 2nd Avenue piers damaged by Hurricane Ian’s storm surge
Pawleys Island Pier collapsed
Part of Pawleys Island Pier collapses during Ian
A large commercial fishing boat washed ashore in Myrtle Beach as Hurricane Ian hit the Grand...
Large fishing boat washes ashore in Myrtle Beach during Hurricane Ian
Midway FD rescues residents, pets after 1st floor of home floods
Photos and videos of Ian impacts on the Grand Strand and Pee Dee

Latest News

Structure Fire on South Waccamaw Drive
Large fire damages 3 homes in Garden City neighborhood
Crews encourage safety as cleanup from Hurricane Ian begins
First responders encourage safety as cleanup from Hurricane Ian begins
FIRST ALERT: Ian downgraded to a tropical storm, continues to lash Carolinas with rain, wind
FIRST ALERT: Ian downgraded to a tropical storm, continues to lash Carolinas with rain, wind
Fall like weekend
FIRST ALERT: Drying out and feeling like fall this weekend