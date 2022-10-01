Crews working to restore power to thousands in the Grand Strand, Pee Dee after Hurricane Ian

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Hurricane Ian brought hurricane-force wind gusts to the Grand Strand beaches and down through coastal Georgetown County on Friday, leading to thousands of power outages in the area.

As of Saturday morning, many areas remain without power as crews continue working to restore it.

Here is a look at the current outages as of around 9:25 a.m. Saturday:

Santee Cooper

The utility said Saturday that 10,143 customers were still without power. Nearly 20 crews and 25 external crews are working 16-hour shifts in order to restore power. Full restoration of power for the area is expected by Sunday afternoon.

Horry Electric

As of around 6 a.m. Saturday, Horry Electric said it was down to around 6,000 outages. Crews hope to make “significant progress” Saturday with full restoration for all customers expected by Sunday.

Duke Energy

As of around 9:25 a.m., Duke’s outage map reported the following:

- 1,865 customers without power in Marion County

- 1,725 in Florence County

- 1,026 in Marlboro County

- 988 in Dillon County

- 369 in Georgetown County

- 138 in Darlington County

- 104 in Horry County

OUTAGE MAPS/CONTACT INFORMATION

