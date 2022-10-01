Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Crews respond to structure fire in Garden City

Structure Fire on South Waccamaw Drive
Structure Fire on South Waccamaw Drive(Jeffrey Mcclure)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 9:35 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARDEN CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews are responding to the scene of a fire in the Garden City area.

The Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire District said it’s responding to the area of South Waccamaw Drive, Horry County Fire Rescue is also on scene.

Residents near the fire are unable to get to their homes at this time.

There are very limited details about the fire.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FIRST ALERT: Ian downgraded to a tropical storm, continues to lash Carolinas with rain, wind
FIRST ALERT: Ian downgraded to a tropical storm, continues to lash Carolinas with rain, wind
Cherry Grove Pier
Cherry Grove, Apache, 2nd Avenue piers damaged by Hurricane Ian’s storm surge
State of emergency
Horry County, North Myrtle Beach declare states of emergency ahead of Hurricane Ian
Pawleys Island Pier collapsed
Part of Pawleys Island Pier collapses during Ian
Thousands without power as Hurricane Ian wreaks havoc on Grand Strand, Pee Dee

Latest News

VIDEO: Cherry Grove Pier damaged by Hurricane Ian
VIDEO: Cherry Grove Pier damaged by Hurricane Ian
.
VIDEO: Boat washes ashore in Myrtle Beach during Hurricane Ian
.
VIDEO: Interview with MBPD after large boat washes ashore during Hurricane Ian
.
VIDEO: Jamie and Andrew's 5 a.m. Friday Ian update