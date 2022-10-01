Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

Andrews man arrested after leading deputies on chase

Andrews man arrrested after leading deputies on chase riding an ATV
Andrews man arrrested after leading deputies on chase riding an ATV
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - An Andrews man is in custody after leading authorities on a chase Friday.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said 31-year-old Derrick Charles Zeman tried to evade authorities on an ATV on County Line Road.

The department said a deputy saw Zeman and another man carrying what appeared to be light fixtures in new packaging and traveling at a high rate of speed.

Deputies at Andrews Elementary School then spotted the two and chased them to the former Oneita Plant, where the suspect abandoned their vehicle.

The GCSO K-9 unit was then called and found Zeman hiding in a nearby pond. He surrendered and was treated for hypothermia at a hospital.

Deputies also said the ATV involved was impounded.

Zeman is charged with resisting arrest, interference with an official in the performance of duty; threatening an official in performance of duty, giving false name and address, operating an uninsured vehicle, driving under suspension as a habitual offender, failure to stop for blue light and siren and driving under suspension.

Online records show he’s being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center.

