3 dead in Andrews murder-suicide, coroner says

ANDREWS, S.C. (WMBF) - Three people were killed after a murder-suicide in the Andrews area Friday evening, according to an official.

Georgetown County Coroner Chase Ridgeway said 44-year-old Natasha Middleton and her daughter, 23-year-old Gucciyni Sylve, were shot at their home by 41-year-old Franklyn Felder.

MIddleton was pronounced dead at the scene while Sylve was taken to a hospital, where she later died.

Felder also died after being taken to the hospital for a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Ridgeway said.

According to a report from WMBF sister station WCSC, Andrews mayor Frank McClary said the incident happened at around 5 p.m. on Laurie Street. The South Carolina Highway Patrol and Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office both responded to keep the scene contained.

Autopsies will be performed Wednesday at the Medical University of South Carolina.

