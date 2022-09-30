Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

WATCH: Hurricane hunter shares video of flight into Hurricane Ian before Florida landfall  

NOAA engineer and hurricane hunter shared a video of what it was like to take a plane trip into Hurricane Ian. (Source: Nick Underwood/NOAA/WEATHER TRAKER/TMX)
By Gray News Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 8:20 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration sent a plane on a rough flight into Hurricane Ian to collect data on Wednesday morning.

A video shared by hurricane hunter and engineer Nick Underwood showed what was a turbulent flight for the crew operating the instruments inside the aircraft.

“When I say this was the roughest flight of my career so far, I mean it,” Underwood tweeted alongside the video. “I have never seen the bunks come out like that. There was coffee everywhere. I have never felt such lateral motion.”

Hurricane Ian made landfall near Cayo Costa on Florida’s west coast at about 3:05 p.m. Wednesday as a powerful Category 4 storm with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center, part of the NOAA.

Ian remained a Category 4 storm into Wednesday evening, about 5 miles east of Punta Gorda. Maximum sustained winds stayed near 140 mph with higher gusts, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this story.

Most Read

Ian is now forecast to make landfall between Charleston and Georgetown with winds of 80 mph.
FIRST ALERT: Ian a hurricane once again, conditions start going downhill tonight
State of emergency
Horry County, North Myrtle Beach declare states of emergency ahead of Hurricane Ian
Storm closures, cancellations
LIST: Closings, cancellations, postponements announced ahead of Hurricane Ian’s landfall
WMBF Tracking Ian
LIVE. TROPICS. NOW: First Alert Weather Team provides in-depth updates on Hurricane Ian
Myrtle Beach hopes to sell land to campgrounds; wants to terminate agreement with Horry County

Latest News

.
VIDEO - Goats evacuated from Goat Island to prepare for Hurricane Ian
LIVE TROPICS NOW (2:30 PM) | Sept. 29, 2022
.
VIDEO - Resident and Businesses in Georgetown prepare for Hurricane Ian
.
VIDEO: ‘Don’t be out if you don’t need to be’: Horry County water rescue crews ready to help during Ian
.
VIDEO: Town of Surfside Beach declares state of emergency, secures pier construction site