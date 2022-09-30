Submit a Tip
Sheriff’s office: 2 injured when USPS mail truck crashes, bursts into flames

2 people were seriously hurt in a crash in Pepin County, Wis. on Sept. 29, 2022.
Two people were hurt when a commercial truck crashed into a pickup truck head-on Thursday morning in west-central Wisconsin.(Pepin County Sheriff's Office)
By Jimmie Kaska and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
PEPIN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU/Gray News) – A commercial truck hauling mail for the U.S. Postal Service crashed into a pickup truck head-on and burst into flames Thursday morning, according to the Pepin County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said in a news release that a passerby pulled the driver of the pickup truck out of the vehicle, “undoubtedly” saving his life.

The pickup truck driver, 25-year-old Levi Hayden, was flown to a hospital in Eau Claire with critical injuries and was later taken to a hospital in Rochester, Minnesota.

The driver of the commercial mail truck, 35-year-old Eric Rubenzer, was also taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

