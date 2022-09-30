Power outages reported as Ian approaches Grand Strand, Pee Dee
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 4:52 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) -
OUTAGE MAPS/CONTACT INFORMATION
- Santee Cooper
- 1-888-769-7688
Santee Copper is reporting 176 customers without power. In Surfside, there 16 outages reported and in the Wood Park area, 160 outages are reported.
- Horry Electric Cooperative
- 843-369-2212
Horry Electric Co-op is reporting over 1,000 customers without power.
- Duke Energy
- Text OUT to 57801 or call 800-419-6356
- Pee Dee Electric Cooperative
- 843-665-4070
