Power outages reported as Ian approaches Grand Strand, Pee Dee

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 4:52 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) -

OUTAGE MAPS/CONTACT INFORMATION

Santee Copper is reporting 176 customers without power. In Surfside, there 16 outages reported and in the Wood Park area, 160 outages are reported.

Horry Electric Co-op is reporting over 1,000 customers without power.

