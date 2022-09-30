Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Plea deal for Ex-Trump adviser accused of unwanted advances

FILE - In this Sept. 17, 2019 file photo, Corey Lewandowski, former campaign manager for...
FILE - In this Sept. 17, 2019 file photo, Corey Lewandowski, former campaign manager for President Donald Trump, arrives to testify to the House Judiciary Committee in Washington.(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) — An ex-adviser to former President Donald Trump has taken a plea deal to resolve allegations he made unwanted sexual advances to a GOP donor at a Las Vegas event.

Corey Lewandowski entered into a plea agreement earlier this month involving a charge of misdemeanor battery, according to online Clark County records.

While he does not admit to any wrongdoing, Lewandowski will undergo eight hours of impulse control counseling and 50 hours of community service.

His attorneys say he will fulfill all those conditions and the case will be dismissed.

Trump donor Trashelle Odom publicly alleged Lewandowski repeatedly touched her without her permission, made lewd comments and stalked her.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FIRST ALERT: Ian downgraded to a tropical storm, continues to lash Carolinas with rain, wind
FIRST ALERT: Ian downgraded to a tropical storm, continues to lash Carolinas with rain, wind
State of emergency
Horry County, North Myrtle Beach declare states of emergency ahead of Hurricane Ian
Storm closures, cancellations
LIST: Closings, cancellations, postponements announced ahead of Hurricane Ian’s landfall
Thousands without power as Hurricane Ian wreaks havoc on Grand Strand, Pee Dee
Cherry Grove Pier
Cherry Grove, Apache, 2nd Avenue piers damaged by Hurricane Ian’s storm surge

Latest News

VIDEO: Cherry Grove Pier damaged by Hurricane Ian
VIDEO: Cherry Grove Pier damaged by Hurricane Ian
.
VIDEO: Boat washes ashore in Myrtle Beach during Hurricane Ian
.
VIDEO: Interview with MBPD after large boat washes ashore during Hurricane Ian
.
VIDEO: Jamie and Andrew's 5 a.m. Friday Ian update
President Joe Biden walks with Bob Parant, Medicare beneficiary with Type 1 diabetes, as they...
Biden signs bill to avert government shutdown, aid Ukraine