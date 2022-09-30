Submit a Tip
Myrtle Beach Fire Department responds to fire on Cedar Street, no injuries reported

Responders find body in structure fire
Responders find body in structure fire(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Sep. 30, 2022
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire at 100 Cedar Street.

Crews said the people inside have been evacuated and crews have extinguished the fire at this time.

No injuries have been reported.

Avoid the area while crews work on the scene.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

