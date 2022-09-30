Myrtle Beach Fire Department responds to fire on Cedar Street, no injuries reported

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire at 100 Cedar Street.

Crews said the people inside have been evacuated and crews have extinguished the fire at this time.

No injuries have been reported.

Avoid the area while crews work on the scene.

