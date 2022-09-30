Minor injuries reported after tree falls on Georgetown house

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) - Ian is flooding much of the Grand Strand, leaving behind damage and debris, and downing trees onto power lines and even houses.

The tree landed on a house in the 100 block of Graham Lane.

Minor injuries have been reported.

It is unknown how many were injured.

The National Weather Service reported multiple trees down in Georgetown County as well as multiple trees down on power lines in Murrells Inlet.

This is a developing story. Stay with WMBF News for updates.

