FIRST ALERT: Hurricane Ian slowly strengthening, track nudged toward the Grand Strand

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Hurricane Ian is gradually moving closer to the South Carolina coast as a Category One hurricane. Weather conditions will continue to gradually go downhill through the rest of the morning. The worst of Ian’s impacts are expected from midday through the early evening.

The latest forecast update from the National Hurricane Center has landfall between Charleston and Myrtle Beach with 85 mph winds by early Friday afternoon. Tropical storm conditions are expected across the entire region. There is a risk of hurricane conditions along the immediate beaches and across Georgetown County.

LATEST UPDATE

At 5:00 AM, the center of Hurricane Ian was located near latitude 30.8 North, longitude 79.1 West. Ian is moving toward the north-northeast near 9 mph. A turn toward the north with an increase in forward speed is expected this morning, followed by a turn toward the north-northwest by tonight. On the forecast track, the center of Ian will approach and reach the coast of South Carolina today, and then move farther inland across eastern South Carolina and central North Carolina tonight and Saturday.

Ian remains a category 1 hurricane with 85 mph winds. (WMBF)

Maximum sustained winds are near 85 mph with higher gusts. Little change in strength is expected before Ian reaches the coast later today. Rapid weakening is expected after landfall, and Ian is forecast to become an extratropical low over North Carolina tonight or on Saturday. The low is then expected to dissipate by Saturday night.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 485 miles. A sustained wind of 38 mph and a gust to 52 mph were recently reported at the Hilton Head Airport in South Carolina. An elevated WeatherFlow station at the Winyah Bay Range Light in South Carolina measured a sustained wind of 49 mph and a gust to 71 mph during the past couple of hours.

Ian is forecast to make landfall along the coast by the mid to late afternoon. (WMBF)

LOCAL IMPACTS

Tropical storm force winds over 40 mph are likely across the entire area on Friday. Gusts of 50 to 60 mph will be common inland. Gusts of 60 to 70 mph are likely across the beaches with a chance of a few isolated gusts to hurricane force in the most intense bands. A HURRICANE WARNING remains in place for the Grand Strand with TROPICAL STORM WARNINGS ELSEWHERE.

A Hurricane and Tropical Storm warning is issued for the area. (WMBF)

RAIN

A FLASH FLOOD WATCH is now in effect for the entire area. Lighter rain is likely to begin this evening and turn heavier through tonight and during the day on Friday. By Friday morning through Friday night, bands of heavy rain and thunderstorms will rotate in off the Atlantic. These bands will be capable of dropping locally very heavy rain at times. The rainfall forecast now shows an average of 4 to 6 inches now expected along the Grand Strand with 3 to 5 inches likely for most inland areas. While major river flooding is not expected from this rainfall, flash flooding could develop during the heaviest downpours.

Heavy rain, strong winds arrive Friday morning (WMBF)

WIND

The best risk of hurricane forecast gusts of 75 mph or higher will be along the immediate beaches of the Grand Strand down through coastal Georgetown County. Prepare now for the likelihood of power outages. The strongest winds arrive from midday through the mid to late afternoon.

Hurricane conditions are possible along the Grand Strand (WMBF)

TORNADO THREAT

As we often see with the remnants of tropical storms and hurricanes, the risk of isolated tornadoes will likely develop by Friday afternoon and evening.

Bands of thunderstorms rotating onshore from the Atlantic will have the ability to rotate and produce an isolated tornado or two at times. The most likely time frame is from Friday afternoon into Friday evening before the risk quickly shuts down early Saturday morning.

Isolated tornadoes will be possible on Friday. (WMBF)

COASTAL FLOODING

Strong onshore winds will result in a storm surge at times and coastal flooding will be likely at times of high tide from Thursday through Friday. Minor coastal flooding will be possible on Thursday well ahead of Ian. The highest water level rises will likely happen on Friday when the strongest onshore will develop. Flooded streets are likely in the areas prone to coastal flooding from Cherry Grove to Garden City Pawleys Island and Murrells Inlet.

Coastal flooding expected around high tide Friday morning (WMBF)

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.