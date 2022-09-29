Submit a Tip
Town of Surfside Beach offers sand to fill sandbags ahead of Ian, secures pier construction site

The Surfside Beach Public Works Department is providing a limited supply of sand for sandbags...
The Surfside Beach Public Works Department is providing a limited supply of sand for sandbags at Martin Field which is located at 6th Avenue South and Dogwood Drive South.(Source: Town of Surfside Beach)
By WMBF News Staff and Corinne McGrath
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The town of Surfside Beach is offering sand for those who need to fill sandbags ahead of Ian.

The town’s public works department is providing a limited supply of sand for sandbags at Martin Field which is located at 6th Avenue South and Dogwood Drive South.

Residents must bring their own sandbags to fill.

The town also said that Consensus Construct crews spent Thursday morning securing the pier construction site.

“With Hurricane Ian now headed towards South Carolina, contractors working on the town’s new pier have pulled some items off the construction trestle and secured other equipment and loose materials on site,” the town said in a news release.

The town of Surfside Beach has been preparing all week for Ian’s arrival and the potential for high winds and heavy rains.

The town has been removing banners from light poles, lowering the water level of the town’s two largest lakes and removing flower baskets from the lamp poles.

Police, firefighters and public safety personnel are closely monitoring the storm as it approaches.

