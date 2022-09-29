Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

‘So water can keep flowing’: Myrtle Beach stormwater crews clear debris ahead of Ian

By Samuel Shelton
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Stormwater crews in Myrtle Beach spent the clearing out drains to help prevent flooded roads.

It’s all to help minimize any potential impact that the storm may have on the Grand Strand.

Earlier this week, stormwater crews also lowered nearby lakes by two feet.

WMBF News was with a crew as they were cleaning out the drains throughout the city and getting rid of any debris.

Brandon Salters said he’s seen drainage back up from previous hurricanes and wants to be as prepared as possible.

“The last storm that did come, all the water poured into the manholes, it poured into the storm drains and all the water was holding. So all I’m doing is trying to move the debris, knock everything down so at least it’s out of the way, so the water can keep flowing downhill,” Salters explained.

The city of Myrtle Beach announced that offices will be closed in anticipation of the storm and its impacts.

Emergency services such as police, fire and public works will continue to operate on Friday.

