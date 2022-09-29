Resident and Businesses in Georgetown prepare for Hurricane Ian

GEORGETOWN, S.C. – As Ian upgraded to a hurricane, residents and businesses in Georgetown are preparing for the potential impacts.

As waters continue to rise boat owners in Georgetown have spent most of Thursday pulling their boats from the docks for safety.

Bill Webb, a boat owner, said the water levels are some of the highest he’s seen in a long time.

He said typically the dock sits several feet lower and the higher water level can cause issues if the boats aren’t removed from the water.

“The docks here can rise but they will only rise to a certain level,” said Webb. “This water level has the potential to rise and can eventually come loose and float away with your boat. If that happens the boat can get loose and starts running into other boats then you have a bunch of damage going on.”

Workers at the landing said they’ve been busy all day trying to help boat owners get packed up safely and to a better location.

Meanwhile, businesses in downtown Georgetown are preparing for the potential for flooding.

Business owners along Front Street said the last time they saw major flooding was during Hurricane Dorian and Florence.

Jamie Green opened her business in March of this year, she said she’s learned a lot this week from her neighbors as to what to expect when it comes to flooding.

She says one of their biggest issues is behind the building when the rain comes down too fast

“We’re just lucky we were able to get the sandbag,” said Green. “We have a lot of sandbags upfront but our biggest issue is in the back when the storm drains overflow. They fill up when we get a lot of rain really fast causing the storm drains to back up.”

They spent the day filling sandbags and lifting merchandise off the floor in hopes that the water level will not rise too high.

