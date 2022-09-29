Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Resident and Businesses in Georgetown prepare for Hurricane Ian

By Ian Klein and Allyson Bento
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN, S.C. – As Ian upgraded to a hurricane, residents and businesses in Georgetown are preparing for the potential impacts.

As waters continue to rise boat owners in Georgetown have spent most of Thursday pulling their boats from the docks for safety.

Bill Webb, a boat owner, said the water levels are some of the highest he’s seen in a long time.

He said typically the dock sits several feet lower and the higher water level can cause issues if the boats aren’t removed from the water.

“The docks here can rise but they will only rise to a certain level,” said Webb. “This water level has the potential to rise and can eventually come loose and float away with your boat. If that happens the boat can get loose and starts running into other boats then you have a bunch of damage going on.”

Workers at the landing said they’ve been busy all day trying to help boat owners get packed up safely and to a better location.

Meanwhile, businesses in downtown Georgetown are preparing for the potential for flooding.

Business owners along Front Street said the last time they saw major flooding was during Hurricane Dorian and Florence.

Jamie Green opened her business in March of this year, she said she’s learned a lot this week from her neighbors as to what to expect when it comes to flooding.

She says one of their biggest issues is behind the building when the rain comes down too fast

“We’re just lucky we were able to get the sandbag,” said Green. “We have a lot of sandbags upfront but our biggest issue is in the back when the storm drains overflow. They fill up when we get a lot of rain really fast causing the storm drains to back up.”

They spent the day filling sandbags and lifting merchandise off the floor in hopes that the water level will not rise too high.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ian is now forecast to make landfall between Charleston and Georgetown with winds of 80 mph.
FIRST ALERT: Ian a hurricane once again, conditions start going downhill tonight
State of emergency
Horry County, North Myrtle Beach declare states of emergency ahead of Hurricane Ian
Storm closures, cancellations
LIST: Closings, cancellations, postponements announced ahead of Tropical Storm Ian’s landfall
WMBF Tracking Ian
LIVE. TROPICS. NOW: First Alert Weather Team provides in-depth updates on Hurricane Ian
Myrtle Beach hopes to sell land to campgrounds; wants to terminate agreement with Horry County

Latest News

.
VIDEO - Goats evacuated from Goat Island to prepare for Hurricane Ian
LIVE TROPICS NOW (2:30 PM) | Sept. 29, 2022
.
VIDEO - Resident and Businesses in Georgetown prepare for Hurricane Ian
.
VIDEO: ‘Don’t be out if you don’t need to be’: Horry County water rescue crews ready to help during Ian
.
VIDEO: Town of Surfside Beach declares state of emergency, secures pier construction site