Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Reports: Rapper Coolio dies at 59

Coolio performs during the "I Love The 90's" tour on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, at RiverEdge Park in...
Coolio performs during the "I Love The 90's" tour on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, at RiverEdge Park in Aurora, Ill.(Rob Grabowski | Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 9:26 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Rapper Coolio died Wednesday at age 59, according to reports.

Variety reports manager Jarez Posey confirmed Coolio died around 5 p.m. Pacific time. NBC News reports the rapper was at a friend’s house in Los Angeles at the time.

Coolio was born Artis Leon Ivey Jr. in Monessan, Pennsylvania, and later moved to Compton, California, where he began his music career.

Coolio released his best known song “Gangsta’s Paradise” in 1995 as part of the soundtrack of the movie “Dangerous Minds.” It became one of the most popular rap songs of all time.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ian is forecast to make it's final landfall between Charleston and Savannah on Friday afternoon.
FIRST ALERT: Ian remains a powerful Category 3 hurricane as it crosses Florida
Storm closures, cancellations
LIST: Closings, cancellations, postponements announced ahead of Hurricane Ian’s landfall
State of emergency
Horry County, North Myrtle Beach declare states of emergency ahead of Hurricane Ian
WMBF Tracking Ian
LIVE. TROPICS. NOW: First Alert Weather Team provides in-depth updates on Hurricane Ian
(Source: MGN)
Woman wins $3M ‘over-serving’ lawsuit against now-closed Atlantic Beach bar

Latest News

.
VIDEO: 1 displaced after early-morning house fire in Horry County
.
VIDEO: Pedestrian struck, killed on Hwy 501 near Marion County
.
VIDEO: Possible tornado hits FL apartment complex
LIVE. TROPICS. NOW. - SEPT 28 6:30 P.M. UPDATE
.
VIDEO: Utility companies prepare for Hurricane Ian