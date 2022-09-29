Remains found in Georgetown County identified as missing man

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Remains found in part of Georgetown County last weekend have been identified as a missing man.

The Georgetown Police Department said it was conducting a search for 31-year-old Wesley Blake with Community United Effort when skeletal remains were found in a “dense thick area that had to be accessed with the use of UTV vehicles.”

The bones were then spotted underneath vegetation by an operator at the scene.

Georgetown County Coroner Chase Ridgeway identified the remains Thursday as Blake after the remains were examined by a forensic anthropologist and a forensic odontologist at the Charleston County Coroner’s Office.

Ridgeway said the cause of death is listed as unknown with the manner of death undetermined. The coroner also said the remains were found near 130 Ridge Street, not far from where he was reportedly last seen on July 29.

