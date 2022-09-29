Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Police: 3-year-old girl dies after tree branch falls on camper in ‘freak accident’

Police in Florida say a tree branch fell and killed a 3-year-old girl this week at an RV park...
Police in Florida say a tree branch fell and killed a 3-year-old girl this week at an RV park and campground site.(WCJB)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 10:47 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB/Gray News) - Authorities in Florida say a child was struck and killed by a tree branch at an area campground this week.

The Ocala Police Department reports the incident happened on Tuesday at an RV park and campground at Oak Tree Village on Blitchon Road, about 75 miles outside of Orlando.

The tree limb hit a 3-year-old girl who was camping at the site with her family in what officers are calling a “freak accident,” according to WCJB. Authorities said the girl was rushed to the hospital but later died.

According to officials, the girl was next to your 5-year-old sister when the branch fell but she was not injured.

Ocala police did not immediately release the family’s name.

The tree fell before Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida.

Copyright 2022 WCJB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ian is forecast to make it's final landfall between Charleston and Savannah on Friday afternoon.
FIRST ALERT: Ian remains a powerful Category 3 hurricane as it crosses Florida
Storm closures, cancellations
LIST: Closings, cancellations, postponements announced ahead of Hurricane Ian’s landfall
State of emergency
Horry County, North Myrtle Beach declare states of emergency ahead of Hurricane Ian
WMBF Tracking Ian
LIVE. TROPICS. NOW: First Alert Weather Team provides in-depth updates on Hurricane Ian
(Source: MGN)
Woman wins $3M ‘over-serving’ lawsuit against now-closed Atlantic Beach bar

Latest News

.
VIDEO: 1 displaced after early-morning house fire in Horry County
.
VIDEO: Pedestrian struck, killed on Hwy 501 near Marion County
.
VIDEO: Possible tornado hits FL apartment complex
LIVE. TROPICS. NOW. - SEPT 28 6:30 P.M. UPDATE
.
VIDEO: Utility companies prepare for Hurricane Ian