Pawleys Island closes North and South Causeways ahead of Ian

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WMBF) - Pawleys Island has closed both North and South Causeways due to road hazards.

The National Weather Service issued a Hurricane Warning and Storm Surge Warning for all of the Grand Strand at 11 a.m. Friday.

The city said the roads will not reopen until flood waters have receded.

It is about the predicted high tide now but with the strong winds we may see it a little higher. The wind will prevent the water from fully receding and will effect the next few ride cycles. Please monitor the weather reports. pic.twitter.com/Mv7IJkGBq2 — Pawleys Island PD (@PawleysIslandPD) September 29, 2022

