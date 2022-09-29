Submit a Tip
Pawleys Island closes North and South Causeways ahead of Ian

Pawleys Island closes North and South Causeways ahead of Ian
(Pawleys Island PD)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WMBF) - Pawleys Island has closed both North and South Causeways due to road hazards.

The National Weather Service issued a Hurricane Warning and Storm Surge Warning for all of the Grand Strand at 11 a.m. Friday.

The city said the roads will not reopen until flood waters have receded.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

