No swimming allowed: Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach issue double red flag advisories

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A pair of Grand Strand beaches will no longer allow swimming ahead of Ian’s landfall in South Carolina.

The City of Myrtle Beach and the City of North Myrtle Beach each announced a double red flag advisory on Thursday, meaning the water is closed to the public.

- HIGH rip current risk

- HIGH surf advisory

- STRONG longshore current

- NO SWIMMING ❌



Our beaches are now double red-flagged. This occurred at 10:00 a.m. today. 🚩🚩 — City of Myrtle Beach (@MyrtleBeachGov) September 29, 2022

Ian is expected to make landfall Friday as a Category 1 hurricane.

In addition to a Hurricane Warning, a Storm Surge Warning is also in effect for both Horry and Georgetown counties.

