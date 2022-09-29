Submit a Tip
No swimming allowed: Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach issue double red flag advisories

(Source: WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A pair of Grand Strand beaches will no longer allow swimming ahead of Ian’s landfall in South Carolina.

The City of Myrtle Beach and the City of North Myrtle Beach each announced a double red flag advisory on Thursday, meaning the water is closed to the public.

Ian is expected to make landfall Friday as a Category 1 hurricane.

In addition to a Hurricane Warning, a Storm Surge Warning is also in effect for both Horry and Georgetown counties.

