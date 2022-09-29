Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Myrtle Beach police arrest suspect in connection to vehicle break-ins in the Market Common area

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 9:13 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C .(WMBF) - Myrtle Beach police say a suspect is in custody after a string of vehicle break-ins Sunday night.

Officers were called Sunday night to investigate multiple car break-ins in the Market Common community.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Cameras captured man breaking into several vehicles in the Market Common area, police say

The suspect was quickly identified by community members from photos shared online shared from home security cameras in the neighborhood.

Myrtle Beach police are searching for this man who they said broke into several cars in the...
Myrtle Beach police are searching for this man who they said broke into several cars in the Market Common community.(Source: Myrtle Beach Police Department)

“Our team is supported by a passionate and involved community, who won’t tolerate criminal behavior,” said Chief Amy Prock. “This is yet another example of why Myrtle Beach is no place to commit crimes.”

The suspect’s identity has not been released, police said that his name and charges will be announced once formal charges are made.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ian is forecast to make it's final landfall between Charleston and Savannah on Friday afternoon.
FIRST ALERT: Ian remains a powerful Category 3 hurricane as it crosses Florida
Storm closures, cancellations
LIST: Closings, cancellations, postponements announced ahead of Hurricane Ian’s landfall
State of emergency
Horry County, North Myrtle Beach declare states of emergency ahead of Hurricane Ian
WMBF Tracking Ian
LIVE. TROPICS. NOW: First Alert Weather Team provides in-depth updates on Hurricane Ian
(Source: MGN)
Woman wins $3M ‘over-serving’ lawsuit against now-closed Atlantic Beach bar

Latest News

.
VIDEO: 1 displaced after early-morning house fire in Horry County
.
VIDEO: Pedestrian struck, killed on Hwy 501 near Marion County
.
VIDEO: Possible tornado hits FL apartment complex
LIVE. TROPICS. NOW. - SEPT 28 6:30 P.M. UPDATE
.
VIDEO: Utility companies prepare for Hurricane Ian