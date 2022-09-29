Myrtle Beach police arrest suspect in connection to vehicle break-ins in the Market Common area

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C .(WMBF) - Myrtle Beach police say a suspect is in custody after a string of vehicle break-ins Sunday night.

Officers were called Sunday night to investigate multiple car break-ins in the Market Common community.

The suspect was quickly identified by community members from photos shared online shared from home security cameras in the neighborhood.

Myrtle Beach police are searching for this man who they said broke into several cars in the Market Common community. (Source: Myrtle Beach Police Department)

“Our team is supported by a passionate and involved community, who won’t tolerate criminal behavior,” said Chief Amy Prock. “This is yet another example of why Myrtle Beach is no place to commit crimes.”

The suspect’s identity has not been released, police said that his name and charges will be announced once formal charges are made.

