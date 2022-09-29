Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Myrtle Beach Airport plans to stay open as airlines cancel flights

Travelers encouraged to contact airline for flight updates
With flight delays and cancellations causing headaches this summer throughout the U-S, Sen....
With flight delays and cancellations causing headaches this summer throughout the U-S, Sen. Lindsey Graham backs a proposal that may help a situation he says may only get worse soon.(Live 5)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach International Airport said it will not close Friday; however, airlines will start canceling flights.

American Airlines has already canceled several flights for Friday and made other modifications.

Anyone traveling is encouraged to check with their carrier as other changes could happen.

According to FlightAware, 3,500 flights have been canceled due to Hurricane Ian. The bulk of the cancellations come from airports in Florida.

The airport itself will stay open and staffed.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We are now under a hurricane warning for tomorrow.
FIRST ALERT: Hurricane, Storm Surge warnings issued for Grand Strand, impacts from Ian arrive early Friday
State of emergency
Horry County, North Myrtle Beach declare states of emergency ahead of Hurricane Ian
Storm closures, cancellations
LIST: Closings, cancellations, postponements announced ahead of Tropical Storm Ian’s landfall
WMBF Tracking Ian
LIVE. TROPICS. NOW: First Alert Weather Team provides in-depth updates on Hurricane Ian
Myrtle Beach hopes to sell land to campgrounds; wants to terminate agreement with Horry County

Latest News

State of emergency
Grand Strand, Pee Dee areas issue states of emergency ahead of Ian’s impacts
Pawleys Island closes North and South Causeways ahead of Ian
Pawleys Island closes North and South Causeways ahead of Ian
We are now under a hurricane warning for tomorrow.
FIRST ALERT: Hurricane, Storm Surge warnings issued for Grand Strand, impacts from Ian arrive early Friday
Coroner: Woman killed in Conway-area shooting, police investigating