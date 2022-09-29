Myrtle Beach Airport plans to stay open as airlines cancel flights

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach International Airport said it will not close Friday; however, airlines will start canceling flights.

American Airlines has already canceled several flights for Friday and made other modifications.

Anyone traveling is encouraged to check with their carrier as other changes could happen.

According to FlightAware, 3,500 flights have been canceled due to Hurricane Ian. The bulk of the cancellations come from airports in Florida.

The airport itself will stay open and staffed.

