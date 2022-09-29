Murrells Inlet’s famous goats moved off Goat Island ahead of Tropical Storm Ian

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - The famous goats of Goat Island are on the move!

Members of the MarshWalk community in Murrells Inlet herded the goats Thursday morning as Tropical Storm Ian makes its way to the Carolinas. WMBF News was able to capture footage of the goats through the Wicked Tuna Skycam.

The goats typically stay on the island from April through November but are moved to a safe location in the event of severe weather.

Impacts from Tropical Storm Ian are expected in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee throughout the day Friday ranging from strong winds, heavy rain, storm surge and potential for an isolated tornado.

