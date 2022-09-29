McMaster, state officials to hold news briefing Thursday; Ian expected to make landfall in S.C.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – Hurricane warnings have been issued along the South Carolina coast, including all up and down the Grand Strand as the state prepares for what is now Tropical Storm Ian.

Gov. Henry McMaster and state emergency management leaders will hold a news conference at 4 p.m. Thursday to provide an update Ian’s impacts and what’s been done to prepare for the storm.

McMaster is urging South Carolinians to finalize their storm preparations and keep an eye on the forecast.

“If you haven’t yet made plans for every contingency, this afternoon is the time to do so,” McMaster said. “We can expect to experience a lot of rain throughout the state along with dangerous storm surge in low-lying coastal areas. With the potential for hurricane-force winds along our coast, it’s important for South Carolinians to plan now.

South Carolina Emergency Management Director Kim Stenson said while Ian won’t be as powerful as when it hit Florida, the threats associated with the storm should be taken seriously.

“While we will not see the full force of Hurricane Ian the way Florida did, we could see high winds, rain, flash flooding and even tornadoes,” Stenson said. “Flooding due to storm surge and rain could be a major concern. Over the next day, it will be vital for everyone to be prepared to act if told to do so by your local public safety officials.”

While finalizing storm preparations, keep in mind the following:

Be aware of potential flash flooding and storm surge. If there is any possibility of a flash flood, move to higher ground. Do not wait to be told to move.

If time allows, prepare your home for a flood by moving essential items to an upper floor, bringing in outdoor furniture, disconnecting electrical appliances and be prepared to turn off the gas, electricity and water.

Do not walk through moving water. Six inches of moving water can make you fall. If you have to walk in water, walk where the water is not moving. Use a stick to check the firmness of the ground in front of you.

Do not drive into flooded areas. If floodwaters rise around your car, abandon the car and move to higher ground if you can do so safely. You and the vehicle can be quickly swept away.

Have several ways to get emergency information. Examples include NOAA Weather Radio, CodeRED notifications, Wireless Emergency Alerts for mobile devices and others. Make sure your devices have backup batteries and extra chargers.

If a high wind or tornado warning is issued for your area, get indoors to a pre-designated shelter area such as a basement, storm cellar or the lowest building level. If there is no basement, go to the center of an interior room on the lowest level (closet, interior hallway) away from corners, windows, doors and outside walls.

