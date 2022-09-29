Submit a Tip
Magnolia Health Care will host a breast cancer seminar, free and open to the public, on October 13th

By Halley Murrow
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Magnolia Health Care in Florence will host a breast cancer seminar and fashion show at the Francis Marion Performing Arts Center.

It’s happening on October 13th at 6pm. It’s free and open to the public.

For more information on Magnolia Health Care, you can visit their website here.

