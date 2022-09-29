Magnolia Health Care will host a breast cancer seminar, free and open to the public, on October 13th
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Magnolia Health Care in Florence will host a breast cancer seminar and fashion show at the Francis Marion Performing Arts Center.
It’s happening on October 13th at 6pm. It’s free and open to the public.
