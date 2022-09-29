Kickoff for Coastal Carolina-Georgia Southern pushed back

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers will indeed take the field on Saturday, but a bit later than originally planned.

The school announced Thursday that the Chants home game against Georgia Southern will now kick off at 7 p.m. due to potential impacts from Tropical Storm Ian.

A press release from CCU officials said the decision was made “in the interest of caution and safety regarding team travel.”

Saturday’s game is also the Chants’ second sellout of the season at Brooks Stadium.

The Sun Belt matchup was initially slated for a 4 p.m. kickoff.

The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.

