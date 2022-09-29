Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Kickoff for Coastal Carolina-Georgia Southern pushed back

Coastal Carolina logo
Coastal Carolina logo(WMBF)
By Michael Owens
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers will indeed take the field on Saturday, but a bit later than originally planned.

The school announced Thursday that the Chants home game against Georgia Southern will now kick off at 7 p.m. due to potential impacts from Tropical Storm Ian.

A press release from CCU officials said the decision was made “in the interest of caution and safety regarding team travel.”

Saturday’s game is also the Chants’ second sellout of the season at Brooks Stadium.

The Sun Belt matchup was initially slated for a 4 p.m. kickoff.

The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We are now under a hurricane warning for tomorrow.
FIRST ALERT: Hurricane, Storm Surge warnings issued for Grand Strand, impacts from Ian arrive early Friday
State of emergency
Horry County, North Myrtle Beach declare states of emergency ahead of Hurricane Ian
Storm closures, cancellations
LIST: Closings, cancellations, postponements announced ahead of Tropical Storm Ian’s landfall
WMBF Tracking Ian
LIVE. TROPICS. NOW: First Alert Weather Team provides in-depth updates on Hurricane Ian
Myrtle Beach hopes to sell land to campgrounds; wants to terminate agreement with Horry County

Latest News

WMBF Extra Point Logo
WMBF Extra Point Scoreboard - Week 6
WMBF Extra Point Logo
Grand Strand, Pee Dee high school football games rescheduled due to Hurricane Ian impacts
South Carolina announced a home-and-home series with Virginia Tech for 2034 and 2035.
UofSC reschedules game against SC State due to Hurricane Ian impacts
The Atlanta Braves won the World Series last year.
Gov. Kemp responds to White House question about Atlanta Braves name change