Horry County police investigating deadly shooting

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting in Horry County.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden said 22-year-old Christa Lee of a gunshot wound Wednesday morning at a home on Oak Grove Road. Her death is being investigated as a homicide.

McSpadden said Lee was originally from Florence but was living near Conway.

The Horry County Police Department is investigating. WMBF News has reached out to the HCPD for more information.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

