Horry County police investigating deadly shooting

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting in Horry County.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden said 22-year-old Christa Lee of a gunshot wound Wednesday morning at a home on Oak Grove Road. Her death is being investigated as a homicide.

McSpadden said Lee was originally from Florence but was living near Conway.

The Horry County Police Department is investigating. WMBF News has reached out to the HCPD for more information.

