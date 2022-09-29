Grand Strand utility companies prepare for Hurricane Ian’s impact

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Grand Strand is in the final hours before Hurricane Ian approaches and the impact is felt.

Now maybe normal operations for utility crews across our area, but in days to come, crews may be restoring power.

Santee Cooper and Horry Electric are the two biggest utility companies throughout the area. Teams from both companies are preparing to be on standby by Friday night.

Crews can work to restore any damaged power lines as long as winds stay below 35 miles per hour.

Spokesperson for Santee Cooper, Tracy Vreeland, said as of now the company is operating in OpCon 2 alert status, which means threats to Santee Cooper’s electric system have occurred, but effects are limited or still uncertain.

Crews are now preparing for potential power outages.

Teams have the needed equipment, and their utility trucks are fueled up to make rounds throughout communities.

Vreeland said for those at home, there are things you can do to prepare for outages as well.

“Always have your flashlights ready,” she said. “Never have a generator inside your house, always make sure that is outside, and let us know if you have one, so in case our crews are restoring power that it doesn’t back feed into the lines because our crews could get hurt that way.”

Reed Cooper, Manager of Engineering for Horry Electric said their biggest priority is keeping the community and their staff safe.

They anticipate being ready for minor outages to blown fuses and downed wires but will be mindful of anything worse.

“We’ve done everything we can do to be prepared as much as we can be prepared,” said Cooper. “We’re against mother nature, and mother nature always wins, and then we respond accordingly. We do anticipate some outages, hopefully minor. We will be out restoring those as they’re happening.”

Vreeland also shared how recent upgrades will allow crews to help keep you safe more efficiently with estimated power restoration times.

“We recently upgraded everyone’s meter to a smart meter, so we should know If your power is out.”

