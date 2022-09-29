Grand Strand areas issue states of emergency ahead of Tropical Storm Ian

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Multiple governments within the Grand Strand are declaring states of emergency ahead of potential impacts from Tropical Storm Ian.

Horry County announced Wednesday that its state of emergency is set to go into effect at 9 a.m. Thursday. It will remain in effect for 60 days unless ended sooner.

The county also said it will move to OPCON 2 operations when the state of emergency is enacted, meaning it will work “in a heightened state of awareness with emergency plans beginning to be implemented.”

The City of North Myrtle Beach also voted to enact its own state of emergency during an emergency city council meeting Wednesday. That order is currently in effect with the city operating at OPCON2.

The City of Conway declared its state of emergency following a city council meeting on Thursday. Conway officials are also operating under OPCON2, with the city’s emergency operations center partially activated. It is expected to be fully activated by Friday.

County officials said discussions are already underway with the South Carolina Emergency Management Division, coastal communities including local municipalities as they continue to monitor the situation closely.

