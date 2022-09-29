FIRST ALERT: Ian remains a powerful Category 3 hurricane as it crosses Florida

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Hurricane Ian remains a powerful hurricane and gradually weaken as it crosses Florida tonight. Tropical storm conditions are forecast to spread across the area on Friday.

Ian made landfall at 3:10 PM Wednesday afternoon in southwestern Florida near Cayo Costa as a destructive Category 4 hurricane.

LATEST UPDATE

At 8:00 PM, the eye of Hurricane Ian was located near latitude 27.2 North, longitude 81.7 West. Ian is moving toward the north-northeast near 8 mph. On the forecast track, the center of Ian is expected to move across central Florida tonight and Thursday morning and emerge over the western Atlantic by late Thursday. Ian is forecast to turn northward on Friday and approach the northeastern Florida, Georgia and South Carolina coasts.

Ian remains a powerful Category 3 hurricane. (WMBF)

Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 115 mph with higher gusts. Ian is a category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Further weakening is expected for the next day or so, but Ian could be near hurricane strength when it moves over the Florida East coast tomorrow, and when it approaches the northeastern Florida, Georgia and South Carolina coasts on Friday.

Ian is forecast to make it's final landfall between Charleston and Savannah on Friday afternoon. (maxuser | WMBF)

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 50 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 175 miles. A University of Florida Coastal Monitoring Program wind tower near Punta Gorda recently reported sustained winds of 54 mph with a gust to 91 mph.

A TROPICAL STORM WARNING AND STORM SURGE WATCH IS IN PLACE FOR HORRY AND GEORGETOWN COUNTIES THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT. A TROPICAL STORM WATCH HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR ALL OF THE PEE DEE AND INTO THE MIDLANDS OF SOUTH CAROLINA.

A TROPICAL STORM WARNING and STORM SURGE WATCH are in place for the Grand Strand. A TROPICAL STORM WATCH is in effect inland. (WMBF)

LOCAL IMPACTS

Ian will push off the east coast of Florida by late Thursday and then back over to the Atlantic Ocean. By Friday, then Tropical Storm Ian will push toward the South Carolina coast likely near Charleston. Tropical storm conditions will spread up the coast through the day Friday with tropical storm conditions most likely in the Grand Strand from sunrise through sunset Friday.

Tropical storm conditions are likely across the area on Friday. (WMBF)

RAIN

Heavy rainfall will be the main threat from Ian from late Thursday night through Friday. Lighter rain is likely to begin Thursday evening and turn heavier through the day on Friday. By Friday afternoon into Friday night, bands of heavy rain and thunderstorms will rotate in off the Atlantic. These bands will be capable of dropping locally very heavy rain at times. The rainfall forecast now shows an average of 4 to 6 inches now expected along the Grand Strand with 2 to 2 inches likely for most inland areas. While major river flooding is not expected from this rainfall, flash flooding could develop during the heaviest downpours.

Locally heavy rain may lead to flash flooding in some areas on Friday. (WMBF)

WIND

With Ian becoming much stronger prior to landfall and crossing over Florida in a shorter amount of time, it will be a bit stronger as it pushes back into the Atlantic late Thursday and the into the South Carolina Low Country on Friday. The forecast calls for Ian to be a strong tropical storm by the time of the landfall on Friday. While the strongest winds will be confined to the SC Low Country, gusts of 40 to 45 mph will be likely across most of the region. A few gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible across Georgetown County and across the immediate beaches of the Grand Strand.

The worst of Ian's impacts will arrive from midday Friday through the mid to late evening. (WMBF)

TORNADO

As we often see with the remnants of tropical storms and hurricanes, the risk of isolated tornadoes will likely develop by Friday afternoon and evening.

Rain bands pushing on shore on Friday will bring a risk of excessive rainfall and isolated tornadoes. (WMBF)

Bands of thunderstorms rotating onshore from the Atlantic will have the ability to rotate and produce an isolated tornado or two at times. The most likely time frame is from Friday afternoon into Friday evening before the risk quickly shuts down early Saturday morning.

Isolated tornadoes will be possible on Friday. (WMBF)

COASTAL FLOODING

Strong onshore winds will result in a minor storm surge at times and minor coastal flooding will be likely at the times of high tide from Thursday through Friday. Minor coastal flooding will be possible on Thursday well ahead of Ian. The highest water level rises will likely happen on Friday when the strongest on shore will develop. Flooded streets are likely in the areas prone to coastal flooding from Cherry Grove to Garden City Pawleys Island and Murrells Inlet.

A minor storm surge of 1 to 3 feet could lead to areas of coastal flooding. (WMBF)

